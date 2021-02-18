By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has appealed for the release and safe return of 27 students of the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State.

Farouq, who made the call in statement issued by her media aide Nneka Anibeze, condemned the abduction in its entirety and prayed for the immediate and safe return of the students.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday left one student dead.

“Our prayers are with the students and staff as well as family members of students of Government Science College, Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger, where 27 students, three staff and 12 of their family members were abducted by gunmen.

“We pray for the repose of the soul of the student who was killed and comfort for his family even as we condemn the abduction of these young students.

“All of us at the Ministry are praying for their rescue, safe return and that this is resolved soon,” she said.

NAN