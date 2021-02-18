The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Thursday endorsed the use of AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine for use in Nigeria.

Director-General, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, endorsed the vaccine at a news conference in Abuja, saying that the body had received doses of the vaccines a week ago.

She said the agency’s safety committee went to work to on it to verify its safety for use by Nigerians and came up with positive results.

Adeyeye stated that the vaccine could be stored between two and eight degree centigrade.

The NAFDAC boss also disclosed that three vaccines were being evaluated for their effective use in Nigeria.

She added that Astrazeneca is more potent among those being evaluated as it is effective against the British variant COVID-19 virus.

It should be noted that about 13 of the British Variant of the virus have been reported in Nigeria in recent times.

Adeyeye also said that over 30 herbal medicines were undergoing evaluation in Nigeria to ascertain their efficacy for use in curing COVID-19.