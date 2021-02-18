By Abankula

Dr Junaid Mohammed, a member of the House of Representatives in the Second Republic is dead.

A family member confirmed his death to P.M.NEWS correspondent in Kano today.

He said the outspoken politician, now in his 70s, died in his home after a short illness.

His junior brother, Dr Ahmed Salik, was also quoted by several news outlets on Thursday night, confirming the death.

Junaid, a trenchant critic of the Buhari government, was a Soviet trained medical doctor.

He was elected into the House of Representatives in 1979.

