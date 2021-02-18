Alhaji Ahmed Ketsu, deputy Governor of Niger on Thursday said the state has reset its security architecture by mobilising LG chairman and monarchs to complement the police.

Kestsu spoke while addressing four units of Mobile Police officers at 12 Squadron Minna before their deployment to various flash points across the state.

He urged Police Mobile units deployed to fight armed banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling to demonstrate high level of professionalism in the ongoing fight against criminal activities in the state.

“We are fully prepared to give you all the necessary support to enable you implement all your security strategy that would ensure the arrest and prosecutions of all those involved.

“We want to introduce stringent security measures that will deal with any form of insecurity challenges facing our people at Shiroro, Munya, Magama, Paiko and Rafi local government areas.

“We have already mobilized local government chairmen, traditional and religious leaders in mobilising residents to volunteer reliable and credible information on dubious characters in their midst.

Kestsu also cautioned the mass media to be professional while reporting the ongoing fight against banditry kidnapping in the state.

Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police said that Mobile Police units will complement the efforts of the personnel in the ongoing fight against banditry and kidnapping in the state.

“We will ensure full restoration of peace and security as well as dislodging of all bandits from their current operation bases in the state.

“We will do everything possible within the ambit of the law to guarantee a secured and safer environment across the state”,Usman said.

The Commissioner said major achievements have been recorded in the state from the combined efforts of the state government and the Police, including other sister agencies.

He assured the state that they police will continue to do all within their powers to guarantee a stable security order across the state.

He said that the police cannot do it alone, no matter how trained, equipped or motivated without the support of the community that they are engaged to serve.

The Police Commissioner, therefore solicited the support of the traditional and religious leaders, development associations, market bodies to support the officers deploy to ensure successful operations.