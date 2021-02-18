By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, has said she was forced into the Nollywood industry by two of her classmates and it wasn’t something she had planned.

The veteran actress popular for acting the role of a wicked mother, mother-in-law or stepmother revealed this in an Instagram post.

“I was introduced to Nollywood by chief Zebrudaya (Chika Okpala) and Pete Eneh (may God continue to rest his soul).

“They were my classmates in Esute mature university program. They couldn’t believe how much I made them laugh every day in class.

“They practically dragged me into Nollywood (story for another day). Before then I was doing radio drama and stage play.

The 62-year-old thespian became a household name in 1999 when she featured in ‘Authority,’ the second movie in her acting career.

She was a teacher before becoming a broadcaster where she worked as a radio presenter and a newsreader. Her first broadcasting role was in a radio drama in 1998 when she became one of Nollywood’s most recognizable voice. She also acted in the soap opera ‘Someone Cares,’ before being cast in movies.

After her break in 1999, she has featured in more than 100 movies and won several awards. Some of these include Blood Sister, 2 Rats, Turning Point, and Heart of a Slave.