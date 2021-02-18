By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Sani Uba Rimo, an Hisbah official arrested by the police with a married woman in a hotel has been put under investigation by the Kano State Hisbah Board. They set up a five-man committee to investigate the official.

Rimo, who is said to be in charge of Anti-begging was nabbed by the police in Downtown Hotel in Sabon Gari area of Kano metropolis last Monday night.

According to Hisbah Public Relations Officer, Lawal Ibrahim, the committee had been given three days to submit its report to the board for necessary action. He said after the investigation, the board would take necessary disciplinary action against the officer.

“But if the outcome of the investigation or the recommendations are beyond the power of the board, it will forward same to the appropriate authority for necessary action,” he said.

The Hisbah officer was arrested after a complaint was lodged by the husband of the woman with whom he allegedly had an affair with. Rimo also has been freed from arrest until investigations are completed the Public Relations Officer revealed.