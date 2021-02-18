Prof. Christian Anieke, the Vice-Chancellor, Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu has said no fewer than 700 students will be matriculated for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Anieke said this on Thursday in Enugu while briefing newsmen on the activities of the institution managed by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

The clergy said that the event, which would hold on Feb. 26, would be done in strict observance of the coronavirus safety protocols.

He said that the institution in a bid to manage the crowd had extended invitations to only one parent per student, adding that others would follow the programme through a live stream.

The vice-chancellor said that the institution received over 1000 admission requests by fresh students for the session which started in September 2020 and would end in July 2021.

Anieke reiterated the commitment of the institution to the grooming of students who would hold their heads high in their fields of education in any part of the world.

He said that the institution had deliberate policies that would expose its students to the best opportunities in learning and in the labour market.

He said that one of such policies led to the creation of the Godfrey Okoye University European Park at its main campus.

He said that the park would have European companies sign-up and have their branches within the campus.

“The park has taken off with the installation of water and internet facilities, design and construction of the road.

“Already, 10 European companies have signed in to be domiciled there as we await the building of the main structures which will start soon,” he said.

The vice-chancellor said that the provision of the park was an integral aspect of the institution’s Town and Gown Assembly programme.

“This programme is aimed at giving students of the university the opportunity to do their practical courses and possibly be employed by the companies on graduation,” he said.

Anieke said that it was also part of the university’s contributions to the migration problem faced by Nigerians many of whom end up dying in the Mediterranean.