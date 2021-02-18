By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode is angry that former Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Bukola Saraki led a team to persuade former President, Goodluck Jonathan not to leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

PDP leaders, led by Saraki were in Jonathan’s house two days ago with the sole agenda of persuading him not to leave PDP after several rumours had it that he might dump the party for APC to seek presidential ambition.

Saraki is leading the PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee to dialogue with aggrieved PDP members in a bid to strengthen the party ahead the 2023 presidential election.

But Fani-Kayode said it was Saraki who led a rebellion against Jonathan in 2014 and persuaded PDP governors to defect to the APC.

He said Saraki’s action and the defected governors cost Jonathan to lose the 2015 presidential election.

Fani-Kayode, though, did not mention Saraki’s name, described as irony the new move by the former Senate President after he bit Jonathan in 2015.

“Interesting to note that the man that led the team to GEJ’s house to appeal to him not to leave the PDP yesterday is the same man that led the rebellion against him and the defection of Governors from the same party in 2014 and cost him the 2015 presidential election. What an irony!” he tweeted.

Saraki has been making several move at bringing PDP members together to strengthen the bond ahead of the presidency.

After meeting with Jonathan with the team, he had also met with all former governors elected under PDP not to defect and to come together to strategise for 2023.

“At today’s meeting with the former Governors that have been elected under the platform of the @OfficialPDPNig, they promised the members of the #PDPReconciliation & Strategy Committee that moving forward they will be more active in the affairs of the party at all levels,” Saraki tweeted.