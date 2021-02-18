By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple award-winning Nigerian record producer, businessman, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, is set to make his Nollywood debut in the next series of ‘Introducing The Kujus’.

In a statement on Wednesday, the movie producers announced that the Mavin Records CEO will play the lead role in the forthcoming project.

“The next #ITKmovie is going to have @DONJAZZY as a lead actor. E shock you? The skits are just for warm ups. Our movie will be his #Nollywood debut. We know you think you’re ready but you are Npt. Sha expect us sha, abi @DONJAZZY ki le ni mo so? (In @IamDrSID’s voice. Set loading,” it wrote.

The next #ITKmovie is going to have @DONJAZZY as a lead actor. E shock you? The skits are just for warm ups. Our movie will be his #Nollywood debut. We know you think you’re ready but you are NOT. Sha expect us sha, abi @DONJAZZY ki le ni mo so? (In @IamDrSID’s voice. Set loading pic.twitter.com/Uy5jc1ewJN — Introducing The Kujus (@itkmovie) February 17, 2021

Reacting to the tweet, Don Jazzy quoted the tweet and wrote; “You already know. Emi Denzel Mofe Damijo #Itkmovie.”

You already know. Emi Denzel Mofe Damijo 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #Itkmovie https://t.co/0RvMN5qvxP — IT’S DON JAZZY AGAIN (@DONJAZZY) February 17, 2021

The original version of the movie, released in November last year, examined a young woman’s love for her family and how this love reunites her family and ends old feuds.

Don Jazzy has established himself as a household name in the Nigerian entertainment industry with strings of projects, collaborations, and awards.

He has been seen featuring many Instagram comedians such as Mr Macaroni, Bae U, and a host of others.