Youths in Delta have been urged to come together, irrespective of their party affiliations, to curb violence before, during and after the forthcoming local government elections.

Mr Christian Izegede, Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), made the plea on Thursday at a two-day seminar held at the Ika National Hall, Agbor.

Its theme is: “Election Prospects and Election Violence, The Way Forward.”

The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), had on Dec.1 fixed March 6, as the date for the local government election.

Izegede said the programme was to remind people of the consequences of violence in an election and the dangers associated with it.

“I want youths to come together, irrespective of party affiliations, to educate, advise, instruct and encourage themselves on the way forward.

“Nobody’s blood is worth spilling, no bullet should be shot either. We must get it right this time, that is why all hands must be on deck.

“We must know that it is not a do or die affair.

“Let people’s choice emerge as winner because whether we like it or not, God has chosen whoever He wants,” he said.

Izegede commended the political parties for giving youths the opportunity to contest for various positions in the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

The Resource Person, Mr Christian Ogoh, described the programme as very topical and timely.

“Ika people are known for their peaceful dispositions during and after elections.

“The seminar is packaged to drum home the need for peace during and after the forthcoming local government elections in the area.

“Do not allow anyone, no matter what they promised, to force you to be an agent of destructions and evil during and after the election.

“Respect the constituted authorities, develop your yourselves in line with your dreams, very soon your time will come,” he said.

The event was attended by candidates of various political parties, party leaders, groups and stakeholders in the state.