Award-winning artiste and DMW boss, Davido and reality TV star, Nengi have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

This came after Davido featured Nengi alongside Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo in his ‘Jowo’ video, a song in his “A Better Time” album.

The appearance of the reality star in the music video really caught the attention of many people who couldn’t get enough of the video.

Giving details, Nengi took to the microblogging platform, Twitter, to disclose that Davido sent a personal message, informing her that he wanted her on a project, not the other way round.

According to her, she had no idea what she was to do specifically, but the ‘Fem’ crooner asked her to contact his manager for further details.

In less than three months, Davido’s Jowo has garnered over 14 million views and continues to garner more every day.

Despite the success of their collaboration, the duo has unfollowed each other on Instagram leading to reports of a clash between the pair.

See screenshots of their Instagram pages below;