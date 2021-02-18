By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former BBNaija housemate, Victoria ‘Vee’ Adeyele is thrilled as she met her celebrity lookalike, Naomi Campbell.

Apparently, the U.S supermodel who is currently in Nigeria, was at the Nike Arts Center at the same time as Vee.

On Twitter, Vee gushed of how surprising it is that Naomi recognised her. She wrote “Naomi Campbell knows who I am. Screaming”.

Thereafter, she described Naomi as a goddess. See her tweets below

Big cap! She literally looks like a goddess in person 😩 — V££ 🔥 (@veeiye) February 17, 2021

Naomi Campbell knows who I am. Screaming 😩 — V££ 🔥 (@veeiye) February 17, 2021