Vee meets U.S supermodel, Naomi Campbell

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former BBNaija housemate, Victoria ‘Vee’ Adeyele is thrilled as she met her celebrity lookalike, Naomi Campbell.

Apparently, the U.S supermodel who is currently in Nigeria, was at the Nike Arts Center at the same  time as Vee.

On Twitter, Vee gushed of how surprising it is that Naomi recognised her. She wrote “Naomi Campbell knows who I am. Screaming”.

Thereafter, she described Naomi as a goddess. See her tweets below

