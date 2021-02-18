By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bayern Munich defender, Benjamin Pavard has tested positive for COVID-19, the German club announced on Thursday.

“Benjamin Pavard has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine at home. He is doing fine,” Bayern said in a short statement.

The 24-year-old will no doubt miss his side’s Champions League last-16 clash with Lazio on February 23.

Bayern Munich has dealt with several cases of coronavirus already this season after stars like Leon Goretzka, Javi Martinez and Thomas Muller have all been hit by the virus.

Bouna Sarr, Niklas Süle, and Joshua Kimmich are the top contenders to fill-in for Pavard over the next two weeks.

