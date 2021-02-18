By Abankula

Maj. General Bashir Salihi Magashi, Nigeria’s defence minister has come under fussilade after his gaffe that Nigerians should defend themselves when attacked by bandits.

He was speaking today following reports that 42 people, including 27 students were kidnapped by gunmen in Kagara, Niger State.

In a trending video, Magashi said it is not the responsibility of the military to fight bandits.

He said it is the responsibility of all

He wondered why Nigerians run scared after bandits or terrorists release some staccato of gun shots in the air.

“We should not be cowards. We should stand back and fight”, he said.

“At times the bandits will come with three rounds of ammunition. When they fire shots in the air, everybody will run.

“In our younger days, tried to fight any aggression.

“I don’t know why people are running away from minor things like that. They should stand and fight.

“And let these people know that even the villagers have the capacity to defend themselves”.

Some Nigerians were so annoyed by Magashi’s statement that they called for his resignation, as he has proven a failure in his duty as defence minister.

Here are some reactions by Nigerians:

I think the Minister of Defence wants to chase clout. What is we should’nt be corward? Life is priceless, you can’t tell an armless civilian to confront a bandit holding RPG/a powerful weapon. — M Abba (@mabba_) February 17, 2021

Minister of Defence wants us to defend ourselves from bandits, like we’ve not been doing that with the police and the bandits. — Harrison (@harrisonJNIOR) February 17, 2021

The Minister of Defence indirectly told Nigerians that everyone is on his own. pic.twitter.com/nnJjw1Ws8j — Shams A Imam (@ImamShams) February 17, 2021

So the Minister Of Defence wants us to defend ourselves without any weapon against the terrorist bandits with RPG.?? I don’t even know what kind of people we have as leaders, like how tf you guys want us to confront those terrorists holding RPG & AK-47.?? #SecureNigerState — F A A R E E S 💫 (@MFaarees_) February 17, 2021

Buhari’s Minister of Defence is saying people shouldn’t be cowards,they should stand up to bandits..I’m so shocked I don’t know what to say. — Umar Sa’ad Hassan🇳🇬 (@Alaye_100) February 17, 2021

Total balderdash! Absolute meaningless talk.

Asking civilians to stand and face armed bandits is totally a terrible advise. Body count go plenty!!! This govt is so bankrupt of ideas. — Buzz (@_keepgoingat_it) February 17, 2021

Really, sir?

Even when the bandits are in hundreds each with AK47s, RPGs and & other deadly arsenal?

With what do we defend ourselves? Hoes & cutlasses?

Really, sir?

Where’s this line of thought coming from?

Now I’m truly confused.

Or is it that you know something we don’t? — Dr Bello Salihu (@bellosaleh) February 17, 2021

This country is heading in the wrong direction. How can a minister of defense make this kind of statement? So is he referring to Nigerians as being lazy or what? See who we call defence minister? Am tired of this country… — Shedrack Utoriagoma (@shedi912) February 17, 2021

This man is the Minister of Defense! This speaks volume about the level of governance we have in this country. Terrible!!! — Bakare Anthony A (@Plancks) February 17, 2021

In other words, the Nigerian Govt can not guarantee our safety and protection, when is the Minister of Defense resigning? — Sunday Oludotun Olufemi (@Somidotun7) February 17, 2021