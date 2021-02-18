Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on Thursday, February 18, 2021, dissolved his cabinet ahead of his inauguration for a second term in office.

This move was made ahead of the February 24 second-term inauguration.

Akeredolu made the announcement during the valedictory meeting of the State Executive Council meeting.

While appreciating the members of the State Executive Council for their support for his administration in the last four years, Akeredolu lauded them for their dedication to duty.

He said they had worked together as one and the interest of the state had remained paramount throughout their services to the state government.

Gov Akeredolu was re-elected in October 2020.