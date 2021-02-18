The former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Alhaji Abdullahi Dikko Inde, is dead.

He was aged 60.

He died in Abuja today after some illness.

The cause of death is unknown, but COVID-19 is suspected.

Inde, whose father died on 9 January 2015, served as the head of the customs between 2009 and 2015.

He was facing several corruption charges by the ICPC and EFCC, before his death.

In a court filing recently, he refunded N1.9 billion to the Federal Government treasury.

Dikko was born on 11 May 1960 in Musawa town, a local government area of Katsina State.

He attended Government College, Kaduna from 1974 till 1980.

He later obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of Dimitrov Apostle Tshenov, Svishtov, Bulgaria.

He also bagged a Master of Science degree in finance from the same school.

Inde joined the Nigerian Customs Service in 1988 and retired in 2015.