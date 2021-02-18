The Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday took the advocacy campaign of Gov. Yahaya Bello’s 2023 Presidential Ambition to Sokoto State House of Assembly Lawmakers.

The Kogi Assembly Speaker, Mr Mathew Kolawole, who led other members of the House, said that the visit is to speak with colleagues to support them in agitating for Bello to become the next President of Nigeria.

Kolawole said that the gesture might be the first of its kind to see the legislative arm of a state Assembly supporting and advocating for a serving governor to be President.

“The reason is that we have seen numerous achievements in Yahaya Bello’s leadership, which have generally given us the full confidence of reaching out for support.

“We have worked with him for five years and we have seen what he has done in Kogi state. Bello inherited numerous security challenges, which today, by the grace of God, everybody in our state can walk freely and sleep with two eyes closed.

“In the area of women empowerment, the governor has done beautifully well by ensuring that 35 per cent of the workforce are made up of women.

“Today as I am talking to you, all the vice-chairmen in Kogi state local government areas are women, and five women councillors in each of the LGA,” he said.

The Speaker added that Bello, being the youngest governor in the country, has fulfilled the full engagement of youth in governance.

“Today all the Secretaries of Kogi state LGAs are Youth between the ages of 19 and 23 years,” he said.

Kolawole further stated that all the bills passed by the state Assembly has been assented to by the governor, and these have generally supported the government to succeed in its aspiration.

He thanked the Sokoto State House of Assembly members for hosting them and appealed for their support towards the success of their advocacy.

The Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Achida, assured the visitors of their support for the best candidate to lead the country.