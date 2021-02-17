By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State has sacked the State Chairman of Board of Internal Revenue Service ThankGod Adoage Norteh.

He has been replaced by Mr. Chibuzor Aholu as the Acting Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue Service.

In a statement signed by Dr Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Aholu’s appointment is with effect from Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

No reason was given for the sack.

The statement reads: “His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Governor of Rivers State has approved the appointment of Mr. Chibuzor Aholu as the Acting Chairman of the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Service.

Mr Aholu’s appointment is with effect from Wednesday, February 17, 2021.”