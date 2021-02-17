By Yusuf Yunus

Passengers on board a Boeing 737 air craft belonging to Azman Air escaped death on Tuesday as the plane had a tyre burst during landing at Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.

However, all the passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 7.08pm, according to Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

But the the landing incident has led to a temporary closure of runway 18R/36L, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday evening in Lagos.

She confirmed that the closure was due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS and flight number ZQ2325.

She said that the aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on runway 18R/36L.

The spokesperson said that all passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 7.08pm, by the officials of FAAN Air rescue and fire fighting services.

“The Accident Investigation Bureau and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company are already working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy,” Yakubu said.