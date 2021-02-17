By Abankula

Terrorists operating in Niger state have released the video and pictures of 21 captives, as another armed gang

attacked Government Science College Kagara in Rafi LGA.

The video shared by Ahmad Salkida on Twitter showed the terrorists, carrying RPGs (rocket-propelled grenade launchers), threatening the captives and the government.

It was not clear whether the captives were the same people abducted few days ago, after a bus belonging to the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) was ambushed on Minna-Zungeru Road.

Twenty one passengers were abducted. A government statement said later that ten of the passengers had been freed without a ransom paid.

In the latest attack early today on Kagara college, at least one student was feared killed, and several other students abducted.

Some teachers and their family members residing within the college staff quarters were also said to have been abducted by the gunmen, according to a report by Channels TV.

The TV channel quoting a government source, reported that the attackers, dressed in the school uniform, stormed the college in Kagara at about 2:00 a.m., shooting sporadically.

In the process, a student was killed while some others sustained gunshots.

It is not clear yet how many students and people living nearby, were abducted.

The state governor, Abubakar Bello, who is busy with APC registration, had condemned the abductions, promising to secure the release of the passengers.