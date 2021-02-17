By Nana Musa

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) on Wednesday said it had resumed the verification of mop-up/in house exercise previously postponed.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Gbenga Ajayi, PITAD’s Head of Corporate Communications in Abuja on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the verification exercise was earlier scheduled for Jan. 18.

Ajayi said the verification would now commence from Feb. 17 to 23 at the directorate’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said it was for pensioners who had already submitted their documents for consideration and those invited to be verified.

However, Ajayi said the continuous in-house verification at the head office and Lagos regional office would resume immediately after the mop-up exercise.

Also, that pensioners who were yet to submit their documents for consideration should do so now.

“They can submit their document at PTAD Headquarters in Abuja, State Offices or scan the documents and send via email,” he said.

He urged the pensioners to also bearing mind that the country is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for adequate safety protocols.

Ajayi said that the exercise was strictly based on appointments only, following submission of documents, pensioners would be invited on a given date and time.

NAN