By Emmanuel Antswen

The police in Benue say they have arrested six suspects in connection with the killing of Mr Tersoo Ahu, an APC Ward Chairman in Gboko Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman, DSP Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Makurdi that the Markurdi Zonal headquarters of the police would conduct further investigation into the killing.

Ahu was allegedly killed on Feb. 7 by persons, who claimed to be members of a faction of the party.

The deceased and other members of the party were attacked during the training of ward supervisors and polling unit officers for the on-going APC’s registration and revalidation exercise.

Anene said Ahu’s assailants hit his head with a piece of wood and he died in a hospital thereafter.

The suspects were allegedly aggrieved that the venue for the training was different from the agreed venue by the factions.

“The attackers came with stones and wood and started throwing them at the venue of the training. One of them hit the chairman with a wood and he fell down. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

“Several other persons also sustained injuries during the attack,’’ Anene said.