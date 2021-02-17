The President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs Toki Mabogunje, said the appointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO) is very well deserved.

This, according to her in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, is so, regarding Okonjo-Iweala’s pedigree, impeccable credentials, intellectual depth and robust experience.

“This is a trailblazing appointment as she is the first African and the first woman to occupy the exalted position of WTO Director-General.

“As Finance Minister, she demonstrated extraordinary courage and commitment to reforms in the promotion of transparency and accountability in the management of public finance amid overwhelming odds.

“She will no doubt bring these sterling qualities to bear on this position.

“These are not the best of times for many multilateral institutions given the groundswell of economic nationalism and unilateralism in recent years.

“But we are confident that Dr Okonjo Iweala has the capacity to manage the enormous responsibilities of an increasingly complex global trade situation,” Mabogunje said.

She said the appointment at the take-off of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement [AfCFTA] presented an opportunity of mainstreaming the African continent into global trade.

“AfCFTA is still in its nascent stage and needs a lot of support which the WTO is in a position to provide.

“We wish her great success during her tenure and have great hopes that world trade will become a more equitable system under her leadership and Africa will benefit as a result,” she said.

