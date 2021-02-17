By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, says there is need for the country to have an unemployment benefits scheme for the unemployed youths.

Dare made the called at the Annual Ministerial Dialogue on National Social Register (NSR) organised by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Tuesday in Abuja.

The unemployment benefits will provide the youths with temporary income that helps them pay expenses pending when you get a stable job.

According to him, no country in the world does not face the challenges of poverty and humanitarian crisis.

“One of the greatest challenges we are facing in helping the youth in this country is to match their skills with jobs.

“This country needs unemployment benefits for unemployed youths. They form the largest group in the database of the country.

“What the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs is doing is commendable. Thus there is a need for effective collaboration to have unemployment benefits for the youths like is done in the UK,” Dare said.

He stressed that the NSR was a template that could be used to move the country forward.

He maintained that the NSR would go a long way in helping the ministry and others to achieve their mandates.

NAN