Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Wednesday, arrested a 28-year-old medical doctor, Chijioke Precious and 17 others over alleged internet fraud in Owerri, Imo State.

The 17 others whose ages range between 21 and 34 are; Anthony Joshua, Henry Mezie, Chukwuebuka Ahiwe, Michael Chinagorom, Jossy Irokwe, Ibe Chukwuebuka, Iroadinma Chibuike, Uchechukwu Divine and Nwosu Emmanuel.

Others include Kenneth Williams, Mmesoma Oparanozie, Chikezie Ogochukwu, Uchenna Ejiogu, Victor Chijioke, Chidera Cyprian, Chukwuebuka Precious and Anyaehie Kelvin.

A statement by the EFCC, said the doctor and others were arrested for alleged internet fraud based on intelligence around 1am on Wednesday at Umuguma area of “World Bank” in Owerri, Imo state.

Recovered from the suspects are 7 luxurious cars which include, one green lexus ES350, one blue Lexus ES320, two Toyota Venza, one silver Lexus RX 350, one black Toyota and one white Mercedes Benz 4 Matic.

Other items recovered include over 20 sophisticated mobile phones, more than 12 laptops, four inverter batteries, one big screen television and jewelries suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The commission said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.