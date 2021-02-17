The Lagos State Police Command has arrested David Idibie in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Juliana Idibie, 42.

The couple lives at Joado Street, Oke Ira Nla, Ajah Area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred on 16th February, 2021 at about 10pm.

According to a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Muyiwa Adejobi, it was gathered that the deceased had engaged the suspect in a hot argument on certain matrimonial issues and in the process, she slumped and sustained severe head injury.

While lying in her pool of blood, the angry husband was alleged to have refused to rescue her until she gave up the ghost.

“The police operatives attached to Langbasa Division, Ajah, who were informed of the ugly incident by a neighbour of the couple, raced to the scene, arrested the suspect and evacuated the corpse to the mortuary,” Adejobi said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act and vowed to work with other relevant government agencies and Non-Governmental bodies to tackle domestic violence to a standstill in the state.

Adejobi said the police boss has ordered that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation.

“While reiterating his zero tolerance for crimes and criminality, especially domestic violence, CP Hakeem Odumosu admonishes couples to always resolve their differences and conflicts with decorum and maturity as the law will not spear anyone who kills his or her spouse.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore commiserates with the family and friends of the deceased on her untimely death and promises to make sure justice is done in the case,” he said.