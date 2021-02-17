Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in Rafi, Munya, Shiroro and Mariga Local Government Areas of the State.

The governor’s decision followed the abduction of some students of the Government Science College (GSC) Kagara, in Niger State.

It was gathered that gunmen stormed the school in military uniform and kidnapped the students on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, security agencies have been able to detect the coordinate and nature of the area.

Reacting in a tweet on the official Twitter page of the state Governor, Bello said, ”FLASH: In the wake of the abduction of students in Kagara, the Niger State Government has directed the immediate closure of all Boarding Schools in Rafi, Munya, Shiroro and Mariga Local Government Areas of the state.”

FLASH: In the wake of the abduction of students in Kagara, the Niger State Government has directed the immediate closure of all Boarding Schools in Rafi, Munya, Shiroro and Mariga Local Government Areas of the state. — Public Enlightenment (@PE_Unit) February 17, 2021