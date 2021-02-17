By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has vowed that his government would not pay any ransom to secure the release of abducted students and staff at Government Science College in Kangara.

The governor said this at a brief meeting with heads of security agencies following the Wednesday abduction at the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Governor Abubakar, however, ordered the closure of all boarding schools in the bandits ravaged area of the state. He said the action is necessary to save the life of the students as the areas have already been taking over by bandits.

The governor also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy all necessary mechanisms to help in containing the situation as it is now out of hand.

Similarly, the president also has ordered that a team of security operatives (the Armed Forces and Police,) be dispatched towards the rescue of the abductees.