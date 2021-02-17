By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari has deployed security chiefs in Niger state over the abduction of schoolchildren from Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi local government area of the state.

Gunmen had stormed the school on Wednesday at 2am killing one student, kidnapped 27 students, three staff and 12 members of the families at Government Science College in kagara.

Also, 40 passengers from Kontagora to Minna where abducted by suspected gunman on February 14

In a statement, Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said the president has received reports of the attack on the school ”following which a yet to be ascertained number of staff and students have been abducted by gunmen”.

The statement read in part, “President Muhammadu Buhari has received reports of the brazen attack on Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, following which a yet to be ascertained number of staff and students have been abducted by gunmen.

“Following these reports, the President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives.

“The President has also dispatched to Minna, Niger State a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the College.

“President Buhari has assured all of the support of his administration to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all that can be done to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.”

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello also confirmed that President Buhari has directed the Armed Forces and Police to ensure the immediate and safe return of all abductees, and has also dispatched to Minna, a team of Security Chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation.

