Global fast-moving consumer goods manufacturer, Unilever has entered a strategic partnership with Jumia Nigeria to make its latest toothpaste variant, Closeup Triple Fresh Formula, accessible and available to consumers across Nigeria at the best market prices.

Speaking on the partnership, the Field Sales Manager Unilever Nigeria, Ibidare Adegunle said the aim is to make the new product and its unique benefits available to millions of Nigerian customers through an online platform with the widest reach in the country.

“As Nigeria’s leading e-commerce platform, the partnership with Jumia will let Closeup meet its millions of users across the country and give them the opportunity to get the new Closeup Triple Fresh. As the best brand that gives long-lasting freshness, the new Closeup with Triple Fresh cleans deeply, fights up to 90% of bacteria, and cools intensely.

“It gives superior cleaning, protection and cooling benefits which leaves customers fresh and protected. This partnership with Jumia will help drive awareness for Closeup Triple Fresh and increase purchase intent of customers,” Adegunle said.

With the partnership, Unilever is also offering customers free delivery on its laundry, hygiene and seasoning products on Jumia Express which makes delivery within 24-48 hours possible.

Jumia Nigeria’s Chief Commercial Officer, Omolola Oladunjoye while commenting on the partnership said Jumia is committed to treating its customers to best innovative products with easy and convenient shopping experience.

“This partnership is part of our commitment to ensuring Jumia customers continue to have access to quality products with ease and comfort while keeping safety measures at this time. Unilever is a household name in the FMCG sector with a track record of quality products that meet the daily needs of our customers.

“We are partnering with them to deepen consumers access to essential products at the best market prices and also enjoy the additional benefits such as free and speedy delivery on our Jumia Express platform,” she said.