By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

“Game of Thrones” couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie who announced in September that they were expecting their first child have finally had a baby boy.

Harington’s representative, Marianna Shafran, confirmed to USA TODAY. Shafran said the actors are “very very happy!” and have no further details. They were also photographed in London with their baby on Tuesday.

Leslie, known for her role as Ygritte on the HBO fantasy series, spoke about impending parenthood to The Post in October.

“I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!” the actress gushed.

Leslie starred opposite Harington’s Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones” from 2012 to 2014.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 at Leslie’s ancestral castle in Scotland. Fellow “Game of Thrones” stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke attended the wedding.