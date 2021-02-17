By Abiodun Lawal/Sagamu

Five APC governors officially received former Governor of Ogun, Gbenga Daniel into the APC fold, two years after he quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Daniel who was Director-General, Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation in the last presidential election, had in March, 2019 officially resigned from the PDP.

He said then that he was quitting partisan politics.

However, he openly endorsed Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, then governorship candidate of the All Progressives Candidate (APC) during the 2019 gubernatorial election in the state.

He was received into APC at his Asoludero residence, Sagamu, by Gov. Abiodun, Ondo State Governor- Rotimi Akeredolu, Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello.

Bello, who is Chairman of APC Registration and Revalidation Committee, presented broom, a symbol of APC, to Daniel to formally welcome him into the party.

He disclosed that the National Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni and Bagudu, would be formally presenting Daniel to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his remarks, Bagudu, Chairman of APC Governors, described Daniel as a political colossus with outstanding political ideology.

He said APC had grown bigger and better with his defection, adding that the party was happy to receive him.

Akeredolu described Daniel’s defection as homecoming and urged leaders of APC in the state to come together to build and make the party stronger.

Responding, Daniel said the decision to join APC was well considered and thought out.

He explained that Nigeria needed leaders to come together and speak with one voice in order to tackle challenges.

“In Ogun, no better time because we have a working governor who needs the support of all,” Daniel said.

Gov. Abiodun described Daniel’s defection as historic, saying that he supported his governorship election.

“Daniel will add a lot of value to our party. We are a party, not a social club. Before joining us today, his advanced party has joined us.

“We expected more people to join us before the end of the registration and revalidation exercise,” he said.

“We look forward to the positive vibe of the former Governor and innovative thinker as we jointly build the future of our dear State together’, he added.