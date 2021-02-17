By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nollywood star Actress, Mistura Asunramu Alao and her children have fled their home in Dallas, United States, due to extreme cold after suffering power outage which was caused by a winter storm.

The award-winning actress took to her Instagram page to share her experiences while trying to survive the cold following the power cut due to the extreme cold weather.

In her Instagram post, Asunramu shared a video of herself and kids burning books and magazine to keep warm.

She further revealed they had to vacate the house due to the freezing weather.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “Its not funny anymore.. We understand they have more snow in other states but we slept in d cold house, cold bed, no food, no water, no light to supply the heat.. We need to leave the house.. All companies closed down just within 1 day.. Wow pls stay safe and warm.. just checking on my ppl oo.”

The U.S-based actress joined the Nigerian movie industry in 2002 and have featured in many movies, some of which include: Return of Jenifa, Oga Sailor, Oko Gbajumo, Gbogbo Ona and many others.