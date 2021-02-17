By Abankula

Enugu state posted the highest number of COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, recording six out of the 16 reported by the NCDC.

The death toll in the eastern Nigerian state has now gone up to 29, as the national total jumped to 1,777.

According to NCDC, Abia, another eastern state tied with Kwara, with four deaths each.

Kwara now has 48 deaths in total and Abia 17.

Ebonyi and the FCT Abuja were the other centres in the country that reported a fatality each.

While the FCT death toll has crept to 138, Ebonyi’s is now 31.

There was no report of deaths or new cases in Lagos, as the national daily caseload jumped from 574 to 1368.

It was the third time this year that official figures on COVID-19 situation in the most hit state, would be unavailable.

Lagos already has 53,292 cases since last year February, more than a third of the national total of 148,296 reported by NCDC on Tuesday night.

It is expected that the NCDC would update its figures for 16 February later on Wednesday.

Of the new 1,368 cases reported on Tuesday, Anambra emerged the surprise grim leader.

The state, which so far has recorded 1,615 cases and 19 deaths posted 344 new cases.

Oyo state posted 172 cases, while the FCT logged 148 cases.

Also 1,474 people were discharged on Tuesday, increasing the total to 124,483 and leaving 22, 036 active cases.

According to NCDC, there were 762 community recoveries in Anambra State, 132 in Plateau State and 126 in FCT

Here now is a breakdown of the cases on Tuesday:

Anambra-344

Oyo-172

FCT-148

Benue-107

Rivers-95

Ogun-59

Ondo-56

Ebonyi-53

Kaduna-52

Plateau-46

Kwara-36

Enugu-30

Akwa Ibom-26

Osun-22

Edo-20

Abia-17

Kano-16

Borno-15

Cross River-10

Delta-8

Gombe-8

Imo-7

Ekiti-5

Sokoto-4

Jigawa-3

Bayelsa-3

Nasarawa-3

Zamfara-3