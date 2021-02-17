By Funmilola Olukomaiya

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has denied reports which surfaced online that it appointed Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari as a manager in one of its units.

DPR has called the report fake while attributing the said offer letter being circulated on social media as the handwork of mischief makers hiding behind the veil of social media to spread fake news and mislead the public.

In the same vein, Bashir Ahmad on Monday denied being given a secret appointment in a unit under the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A friend sent me a link to a concocted story from an online news blog that the President has quietly appointed me as a manager of the DPR, a department of Ministry of Petroleum Resources, for those who want to know the truth, the story is 100% FALSE. I am not a staff of the DPR. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 15, 2021

In a statement by DPR signed by Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs; where it disowned the fake appointment letter circulating on social media, it said: “The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) attention has been drawn to a fake letter of appointment circulating on social media purportedly issued to one Bashir Ahmad.

“This is the handiwork of some mischief makers hiding behind the veil of social media to spread fake news and mislead the public.

We hereby advise members of the public to disregard the purported letter in its entirety as it is not from DPR.

“We wish to reiterate that employment into the Department is carried out in accordance with extant rules guiding such exercises in the Nigerian Public Service in line with due process.”

DPR DISOWNS FAKE LETTER OF APPOINTMENT CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) attention has been drawn to a fake letter of appointment circulating on social media purportedly issued to one Bashir Ahmad. pic.twitter.com/VzHpJfflYY — dprhotline (@dprhotline) February 16, 2021