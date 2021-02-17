Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has said a mobile task force will be constituted to punish those who violate the Covid-19 protocols.

The Governor disclosed while briefing newsmen at the Government House, Dutse, the capital of the State.

He said the move became necessary following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Government had warned that a six-month jail term or N5,000 fine awaits anyone arrested violating COVID-19 protocols.

This is following the passage of the Presidential order on Covid-19 to safeguard the lives of citizens.

Badaru said the State Government will not hesitate to punished anybody found violating Covid-19 protocols across the State.

“People must abide by presidential order on the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic or face a six-month jail term or five thousand naira fine,” he said.

He advised the people to abide by the order, including wearing face mask, social distancing, limitation of outdoor meetings, and indoor meetings must not exceed the capacity of fifty participants.

He urged the people of the state to continue observing Covid-19 prevention protocols at places of work, social, religious, and political gatherings

Badaru said from the 8th of April 2020 when the first case was discovered in the State, 480 cases were detected positive, out of which 13 died.