By Kazeem Ugbodaga

COVID-19 cases scale up sharply on Tuesday, with Anambra State recording its daily highest infections since the pandemic broke out in February 2020.

Figures churned out by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, revealed that Nigeria posted 1,368 new cases, up from the 574 cases raked in the previous day.

The nation also reported 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total deaths to 1,777.

Of the 1,368 new cases, Anambra posted 344 cases, despite it did not record any case the previous day.

This is the highest the State ever reported and it is a record for the State.

Oyo also posted 172 new cases. The state did not record any infection on Monday.

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, raked in 148 cases, up from the 41 cases reported the previous day, while Benue posted 107 cases.

According to NCDC, “On the 16th of February 2021, 1368 new confirmed cases and 16 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

“Till date, 148,296 cases have been confirmed, 124,483 cases have been discharged and 1,777 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

New cases were reported in 27 States and Abuja.

See figures below

Anambra-344

Oyo-172

FCT-148

Benue-107

Rivers-95

Ogun-59

Ondo-56

Ebonyi-53

Kaduna-52

Plateau-46

Kwara-36

Enugu-30

Akwa Ibom-26

Osun-22

Edo-20

Abia-17

Kano-16

Borno-15

Cross River-10

Delta-8

Gombe-8

Imo-7

Ekiti-5

Sokoto-4

Jigawa-3

Bayelsa-3

Nasarawa-3

Zamfara-3