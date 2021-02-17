Mrs Doris Levi Wilson, who hails from Koluama community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in Bayelsa State has given birth to a set of sextuplets six years after giving birth to a set of twins, a male and a female.

Mrs Doris while speaking to journalists at her residence in Yenagoa, thanked God for blessing her after 28 years of waiting for a child after which she was blessed with a set of twins and now a set of sextuplets.

She ended by calling on couples waiting on God for such blessings to remain steadfast in faith, as God who did it for her will also do for them.

The babies which are four girls and two boys were delivered on Tuesday 9, February 2021.

Mr Levi Wilson, father of the babies also thanked God for the bundles of blessing.

He said steadfastness in faith and service to God brought them the blessing and urged other couples to keep trusting God and remain steadfast in faith as they keep believing God will answer them as he believes the God that brought the babies will continue to supply the resources needed to sustain them.