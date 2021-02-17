The All Progressives Congress in Abia said the membership of former chief of staff of the Nigerian Army, Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, will boost the party’s chances in the 2023 election.

Ihejirika in a surprise move, registered on Tuesday as a member of APC at Ezere Ward 2 in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state.

He was registered by the Ward Chairman, Mr Iheanyi Chukwu.

In a reaction, the State Chairman of the party, Chief Donatus Nwankpa said: “That the former Army chief has graciously joined the most populous party in Nigeria and Africa has given added impetus to APC in Abia and entire country.

“It is a huge success because it will help to strengthen our party ahead of the 2023 general elections in Abia.

“Our chances of capturing the Abia governorship seat in the 2023 general elections have further been enhanced by the general’s membership.”

Nwankpa, therefore, urged residents to take advantage of the ongoing exercise to register and revalidate their membership of the party.