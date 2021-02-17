By Abankula

Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari hits the golden age of 50 today.

The cosmetologist and beauty therapist was born on 17 February, 1971 in Adamawa as Aisha Halilu.

She married President Muhammadu Buhari on 2 December 1989, with the union blessed with five children.

Ahead of the celebration, governors of the All Progressives Congress have sent congratulatory messages.

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) commended her for her contributions to governance.

The governors said she made the contributions through insightful and selfless support to the processes of managing challenges of governance in the country.

They gave the commendation in a statement signed by Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, its chairman.

“The PGF joins His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, his family and Nigerians to celebrate Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari, on her golden age of 50.

“We celebrate this special occasion and pray for more blessings and God’s guidance.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend the First Lady’s motherly care to the nation and in particular, your contributions to our successes through insightful and selfless support to the processes of managing challenges of governance in the country,” he said.

Bagudu added that as first lady, Mrs Buhari supported development initiatives and always demonstrated keen interest toward ensuring that the change the APC promised Nigerians remained a shining light of its administration.

“We rejoice with you and will always remain grateful for your guidance and support,” said Bagudu, who is also the Governor of Kebbi.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has also sent a congratulatory message, via a statement by chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

Sanwo-Olu described Aisha as a courageous and amiable woman, kindhearted and strong pillar of support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

He commended her for touching the lives of millions of Nigerians, especially women and children, since the assumption of office by her husband on May 29, 2015.

”On behalf of the good people of Lagos State and my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I heartily congratulate the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on the occasion of her 50th birthday celebration.

”Our First Lady attaining the age of 50 years in grace, elegance and good health is worth celebrating.

”Over the years, you have shown your passion for the needy in our country and as a women’s rights activist and child rights advocate, you are a major critic against child marriage.

”As an advocate of women’s and children rights, your campaign for young girls to get primary and secondary school education before getting married has yielded positive results in the country,” Sanwo-Olu said.

As messages poured in, it was not clear, whether Aisha would mark her special day in her Dubai, UAE redoubt or fly back to Nigeria, to mark it with her husband and family.

Though Aisha married as a teenager, she had gone on to educate herself, by earning a first degree in public administration at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

She later obtained a Masters Degree in international affairs and strategic studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

To set up practice as cosmetologist, Aisha obtained a diploma in beauty therapy from the Carlton Institute of Beauty Therapy, Windsor, United Kingdom.

She also holds a post-graduate diploma in cosmetology and beauty from Academy Esthetique Beauty Institute of France.