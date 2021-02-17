By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Supporters of Yahaya Bello’s cause to become President by 2023 achieved another milestone by launching a website on Tuesday.

The website called the Bello Ambassador Network (BAN) is a network of young Nigerians from across the six (6) geopolitical zones and thirty-six (36) states of the Federation, the coordinator of the movement, Anthony Edogbo said.

He said BAN is a non-governmental Organisation with a common agenda of emulating the leadership and charitable character of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

He said the move was necessary owing to the urgent need to support the giant strides of Governor Yahaya Bello and promote quality leadership.

Anthony mentioned that the giant strides of Governor Yahaya Bello in the areas of Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Security, and Infrastructure are laudable and deserve national recognition.

The National coordinator notes that BAN is for every Nigerian regardless of gender, tribe or religion.