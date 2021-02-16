By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has announced the disbandment of Kogi United and Confluence Queens football teams for protesting.

Reasons for the decision were not contained in the radio announcement issued by Mrs Arike Ayoade, Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

But the players had attracted attention within a fortnight over their public protest against poor working conditions.

Before the Confluence Queens played their match against FC Robo last Saturday, they had threatened a boycott.

The players accused government of failing to pay their sign on fees and many other allowances.

However, after the initial reluctance, the players later honoured the match and won with a lone goal.

They entered the playground after much pleading from the management, led by Abdul Sule.

The players had accused the government of failing to give priority to their welfare as they continued to play their league matches with empty stomachs.

Some of the players who spoke under the condition of anonymity, accused the government of neglecting its own football teams, while finding solace in outsiders.

The players claimed that in spite of obvious neglect by government, they have continued to give their all to the State.