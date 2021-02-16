By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote said they are convinced in the ability of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to drive the World Trade Organisation, WTO to success with improved trade relations.

The duo congratulated Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment as the Director-General, WTO on Monday.

In his congratulation message, Jonathan said Okonjo-Iweala was the coordinating Minister for the Economy/Finance during his administration.

He said her emergency was after a long-drawn-out selection process, which saw her excelling.

In his words: “I congratulate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who served as the Coordinating Minister for the Economy/Minister of Finance in my cabinet, on her emergence as the new Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), after a long-drawn-out selection process.

“I am convinced that your leadership of the 164 nation-member organization will bring about improved trade relations and progress across the world’s different economic spectrum.”

On his part, Dangote congratulated Okonjo-Iweala for being the first woman and African to occupy the office of the Director-General, WTO.

“Congratulations to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first African and female DG at WTO.

“We are proud of your historic emergence and confident in your ability to rebuild the World Trade Organisation and enhance global trade and economic development,” he said.