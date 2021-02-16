By Richard Elesha

Local vigilante group and hunters in Kogi State have invaded kidnappers’ den and arrest 10 suspected kidnappers.

Items recovered from the kidnappers, according to Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, were one dane gun, 10 Cartridges, 10 mobile phones, Vigilante Uniform, a Pen, 10 I-D Cards, one Torchlight and 5 locally made rings.

He said the items have been handed over to the Police.

Bello said there is no hiding place for criminals under his leadership in Kogi State.

The governor added that smoking them out of their caves and hideouts is his hobby.

In his words: “LOCAL VIGILANTE, HUNTERS INVADE KIDNAPPERS DEN,ARREST 10 with the following items recovered;1 Dane Gun, 10 Cartridges, 10 mobile phones,Vigilante Uniform, a Pen, 10 I-D Cards, one Torchlight and 5 locally made rings, which were handed over to the Police.

”There is no hidden place for criminals under the my leadership in KOGI State. Smoking them out of their caves and hideouts is my hobby.”

Kogi State has been a haven for kidnappers, with hundreds of people being kidnapped for ransom and some killed in most gruesome manner.

Travellers across Kogi State to Abuja and other States are not safe with lots of kidnappings going on. At times entire passengers in a bus would be kidnapped and taken into the forest to negotiate for ransom.