In celebration of love and brand loyalty, leading consumer finance company, Zedvance Finance Limited on Sunday, February 14, 2021, paid surprise visits to some of its customers in Nigeria.

Through a specially-designed campaign themed #WithLoveFromZedvance, several customers received exciting gift items in commemoration of the Valentine season.

Speaking on the campaign, the acting Managing Director of Zedvance Finance Limited, Mr. Ever Obi, said the company is committed to building and nurturing a relationship with each of its customers by offering tailor-made solutions that will help them meet all their financial needs.

“Ours is a relationship that pays. That’s our mantra and we are committed to ensuring that each and every single one of our customers do not have to worry about any financial needs because we have them covered”, he explained.

“Valentine’s season gives us another opportunity to show love to our customers and reward their loyalty for having us as their preferred financial partner. We all love surprises, don’t we? We created the campaign to thank our customers for their commitment to Zedvance Finance,” he added.

Some of the customers that received the company’s special gifts include Dr. Ogunbowale Matthew, Senior Doctor, Ikorodu General Hospital; Dr. Aramide Adediran, Senior Doctor, Ikorodu General Hospital; Dr. Olanipekun Emmanuel Olushola, Senior Veterinary Doctor, General Hospital, Badagry; Chief Liadi Oladapo Atinshola and Mr. Luqman Adedotun Adebayo, Pathologist at Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Olanipekun Olushola during the visit commended Zedvance Finance for its efforts in bridging the credit gap in Nigeria.

“Giving is a practical demonstration of love. I am so grateful for this show of love by Zedvance Finance and we all appreciate the company’s efforts towards promoting access to credit in Nigeria”, he said.

Dr. Aramide Adediran in her comment also thanked the company for its quick loan disbursement time which has always helped her meet urgent needs whenever she applies for a loan.

“I appreciate the fact that Zedvance has never disappointed me. I will recommend Zedvance to anyone that needs a reliable financial partner”, she revealed.

Chief Liadi Oladapo Atinshola also applauded the excellent customer service experience offered by Zedvance Finance describing it as “seamless and impressive”. He urged the company to continue its excellent service delivery.

Zedvance loans are available to both salary-earners and non-salary earners in Nigeria.

Customers can access Zedvance loans through different digital channels including website www.zedvance.com, Moneypal mobile app (available on Google Play), by chatting Zee on 09060003933 and phone call to the Customer Service Centre on 07001001000.