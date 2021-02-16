By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Governor Hope Uzodimma has approved the appointment of a six-member board for the Imo State Broadcasting Corporation (IBC).

In a statement released by Oguwike Nwachuku, the CPS/Media Adviser to the Governor, only five of the appointees were named.

The members are Hon Emma Dike as Chairman and Mr James Egbuchulam, the IBC Director General (DG) as Secretary.

Other members of the board include Engr. Onwuelingo K. Okechukwu, Ms Ify Onyegbule, Sir John Uchechukwu Nnabuihe, and a representative of the State Ministry of Information and Strategy.

The board members are expected to synergise and harness their professional competences in a manner that will see IBC become a proud state-owned going concern.

Meanwhile, the board is expected to be inaugurated soon.