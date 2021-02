Serena Williams will next meet Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-final, after thrashing No.2 seed Simona Halep 6-3 6-3.

The match at Rod Laver Arena saw Serena at her defensive best, despite committing so many errors.

Her semi-final booking was her 39th in a Grand Slam and the ninth in Melbourne.

She is chasing a record equalling 24th Grand slam, but first of all, she has obstacle Naomi to climb.