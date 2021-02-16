By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Saturday commission the Pen Cinema Bridge in Agege area of the State.

The construction of the bridge was started by the immediate past governor, Akinwunmi Ambode but the Sanwo-Olu’s administration has completed it

The bridge would ease the traffic on the Agege, Iyana-Ipaja, road.

While speaking at the ongoing 2021 Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit, holding at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, the governor said the construction of the bridge is one of numerous results of the past Ehingbeti summit and a reflection of the public private partnership of the state government.

However, Sanwo-Olu said the Summit was originally planned to take place in November 2020, but that the fallout of the #EndSARS protests caused it to be rescheduled, until now.

”This also happens to be the first edition of the Summit happening against the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Here is a pandemic that has disrupted life in every country in the world, and ushered in truly unprecedented times, where physical contact with family and friends could be a source of debilitating illness, and where our places of worship and community interactions have been upended,” he said.

The governor said even before the pandemic, the 21st century was rapidly and dramatically changing the way “we work and live, and amid all the ensuing volatility, complexities and ambiguities, we have been seeing a widening disparity between the haves and the haves not. Now the pandemic has come to accelerate the disruption.”

“Our growing youth population are disillusioned, their future and prospects for jobs are in question. We must all be distressed by this state of affairs, living as people with no hope or inspiration should never be an option for our young people,” he added.