L-R: British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Ben Llewellyn-Jones; Lagos Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Samuel Egube; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba and Co-Chair of Ehingeti 2021, Mr Yemi Cardoso, during the opening of the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit 2021
By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday attended the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island.
The summit with the theme; ”For a Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for the Next Decade’’ saw prominent political figures as well as economists and businessmen.
Some of the attendees include the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Ben Llewellyn-Jones, Lagos Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Samuel Egube; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.
Others include; the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Special Adviser to the Governor on SDG & Lagos Global, Mrs Solape Hammond and Co-Chair of Ehingeti 2021, Mr Yemi Cardoso.
See photos below
L-R: Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Samuel Egube, during the opening of the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit 2021, with the theme: ‘‘ at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
L-R: Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Special Adviser to the Governor on SDG & Lagos Global, Mrs Solape Hammond and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Samuel Egube, during the opening of the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit 2021, with the theme: ‘‘For a Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for the Next Decade’’ at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
L-R: Co-Chair of Ehingeti 2021, Mr Yemi Cardoso; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Samuel Egube, during the opening of the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit 2021, with the theme: ‘‘For a Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for the Next Decade’’ at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
L-R: Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, during the opening of the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit 2021, with the theme: ‘‘For a Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for the Next Decade’’ at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Share this post with your friends:
Related
What do you think?