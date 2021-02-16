By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday attended the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island.

The summit with the theme; ”For a Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for the Next Decade’’ saw prominent political figures as well as economists and businessmen.

Some of the attendees include the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Ben Llewellyn-Jones, Lagos Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Samuel Egube; Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

Others include; the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Special Adviser to the Governor on SDG & Lagos Global, Mrs Solape Hammond and Co-Chair of Ehingeti 2021, Mr Yemi Cardoso.

