By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday chaired the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) meeting.

The meeting was held virtually at the State House, Abuja.

PM NEWS notes that the PEBEC was set up in July 2016 by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, to remove bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria.

The Council is an inter-governmental and inter-ministerial one which is chaired by His Excellency, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, and comprises 13 ministers, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, representatives from Lagos & Kano State governments, the National Assembly and the private sector.

More photos below